Lecce vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

Lecce will invite Inter Milan to the Stadio Via del Mare in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have won five of their 21 league games thus far and are in 17th place in the league table with 20 points. Inter have 47 points from 20 games, three fewer than league leaders Napoli, though they have a game in hand.

The Salentini saw their unbeaten start to 2025 ended after just two games as they fell to a 4-1 away loss to Cagliari last week. Santiago Pierotti broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute but Cagliari scored four times after the break to secure a comfortable comeback win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three wins. They defeated Empoli 3-1 at home in Serie A last week thanks to second-half goals from Lautaro Martínez, Denzel Dumfries, and Marcus Thuram.

Their winning run continued in the UEFA Champions League as Martínez's first-half strike helped them register a 1-0 away win over Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

Lecce vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 41 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings and have registered 30 wins. I Salentini have four wins to their name and seven games have ended in draws.

Inter have the best goalscoring record in Serie A this season, scoring 51 times in 20 games. The hosts, meanwhile, have the worst attacking record, scoring 15 goals in 21 games.

Lecce have lost just one of their last six Serie A home meetings while recording two wins.

Inter Milan are on a five-game winning streak against the hosts, keeping four consecutive clean sheets. They registered a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in August.

The visitors are unbeaten in their travels in Serie A this season, recording seven consecutive wins.

Lecce vs Inter Milan Prediction

The Salentini suffered their first defeat of the year last week and will look to bounce back in this home game. They conceded at least four goals for the fourth time in Serie A in their loss to Cagliari last week and will look to improve upon that record.

Ante Rebić was red-carded last week and will serve a suspension here. Filip Marchwinski, Hamza Rafia, Medon Berisha, Lameck Banda, and Kialonda Gaspar continue to be sidelined with injuries.

The Nerazzurri have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions while recording eight wins. They have won nine of their last 10 away games while keeping eight clean sheets and are strong favorites.

Francesco Acerbi, Raffaele Di Gennaro, and Joquin Correa will miss this match due to injuries. Hakan Çalhanoglu is back in training but is unlikely to be risked here. Yann Bisseck is back for the trip to Apulia and will likely start from the bench.

Inter have an impressive record in this fixture and, considering their current goalscoring form, they should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lecce 0-2 Inter Milan

Lecce vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

