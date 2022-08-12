Lecce vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Inter Milan get their 2022-23 Italian Serie A campaign underway when they visit the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare to face Lecce on Saturday.

The home side head into the game off the back of crashing out of the Coppa Italia and will be looking to quickly move on from that result.

Lecce enjoyed a sensational 2021-22 campaign as they clinched promotion to Serie A after finishing top of the Serie B standings.

They picked up 71 points from 38 games in the second tier with a two-point cushion over second-placed Cremonese last season.

Lecce head into their Serie A opener off the back of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Cittadella last Friday, which saw their Coppa Italia campaign come to an abrupt end.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan secured an impressive second-placed finish in Serie A last term after picking up 84 points from 38 games.

Simone Inzaghi’s side picked up 25 wins, nine draws and lost four league games last season, missing out on the Serie A crown to rivals AC Milan by just two points.

Inter Milan head into the weekend off the back of an unconvincing pre-season, where they managed just one win from their five friendlies.

Lecce vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Inter Milan boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Lecce have picked up four wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Lecce Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Inter Milan Form Guide: L-D-L-D-W

Lecce vs Inter Milan Team News

Lecce

The hosts will be without Jóhann Helgason, Alessandro Tuia and Kastriot Dermaku, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jóhann Helgason, Alessandro Tuia, Kastriot Dermaku

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Lecce vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Lecce Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Alexis Blin, Kastriot Dermaku; Gianluca Frabotta, Kristijan Bistrovic, Morten Hjulmand, Kristoffer Askildsen; Gabriel Strefezza, Assan Ceesay, Francesco Di Mariano

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Lecce vs Inter Milan Prediction

While Lecce will be looking to kick off their return to the Italian top flight on a high, standing in their way is a rampant Inter Milan side who boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad.

We predict a one-sided affair, with the Nerazzurri claiming a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Lecce 0-3 Inter Milan

