Lecce vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Lecce will invite Juventus to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in the Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings, suffering three defeats. In their previous outing, they lost 1-0 away at Lazio, failing to score for the third time in that period.

The visitors have enjoyed a 100 per cent record in 2024 across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 17 games. Dušan Vlahović's brace and Federico Chiesa's 89th-minute strike helped them register a 3-0 win over Sassuolo in their midweek league meeting on Tuesday.

A four-game winning run in the league has seen them close the gap between them and league leaders Inter Milan to just two points. Lecce, meanwhile, have dropped out of the upper half of the league table to 13th, after going winless in their last four games.

Lecce vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 43 times across all competitions since 1977. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 29 wins. The hosts have four wins in this fixture and 10 games have ended in draws.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals with the hosts failing to score four times in that period.

Juventus are on a four-game winning run against the hosts and registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Lecce are unbeaten in their last four home games in the Serie A, with three games ending in draws.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 12 goals with eight of them coming in away games.

Interestingly, all four of Lecce's wins in the Serie A this season have come at home.

Lecce vs Juventus Prediction

I Salentini have just one win in their last 15 league outings, suffering seven defeats, and as many games ending in draws. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in the Serie A and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

They have just one win in their last 11 home meetings against the visitors, failing to score five times in that period, and might struggle here. Kastriot Dermaku remains a long-term absentee but Nicola Sansone is back from an injury spell and in contention to start here.

Hamza Rafia, Ahmed Touba, and Lameck Banda are on international duty and remain unavailable for selection.

I Bianconeri are on a six-game winning run across all competitions and have won their last two league games with an aggregate score of 7-0. They have won two of their last three away meetings against the hosts while keeping clean sheets and are strong favorites.

Massimiliano Allegri will be without Mattia De Sciglio and Moise Kean, as they remain sidelined through injuries. Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa have also been left out of the squad due to knocks, so Timothy Weah might get the nod to start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the Turin-based visitors' advantage in the head-to-head record, we back them to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Lecce 0-2 Juventus

Lecce vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist any time - Yes