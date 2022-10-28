Lecce vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2022

Lecce will invite Juventus to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A action on Saturday.

The home team have just one win to their name this term and are just one place above the relegation zone in the league standings with eight points. They suffered a 2-0 away defeat against Bologna last week, with the hosts scoring twice in the first half through Marko Arnautovic and Lewis Ferguson.

Juventus recorded their second win in as many league games as goals from Moise Kean, Weston McKennie, and Adrien Rabiot helped them to a 4-0 triumph over Empoli. They failed to continue their winning ways in the UEFA Champions League against Benfica on Wednesday, as they fell to a 4-3 defeat.

They have been eliminated from the competition following that loss and will need to secure a win in their final group-stage game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday to ensure a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Lecce vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 40 times across all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the better side in these games and have 26 wins to their name. The hosts have been able to pick up just four wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

Juventus are undefeated in their last four meetings against the hosts, picking up two wins while the other two games have ended in 1-1 draws.

Three of Lecce's four wins against the Turin-based rivals have come at home, though they have just one win since 2000 at Saturday's venue.

Juventus are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 matches against Lecce in all competitions.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Lecce's last 10 games while the same holds true for Juventus' last six away games in Serie A.

Lecce have played out back-to-back 1-1 draws in their last four home games in Serie A.

Lecce vs Juventus Prediction

The Giallorossi have just one win to their name this season and are winless in their last four league games. After losing their first home game of the season to Inter Milan, they have drawn four home games and will be hopeful of putting in a solid performance here.

The Bianconeri have endured poor form in their travels this season and have failed to score in three of their five away games in Serie A. They have scored just two goals in five away league games and might struggle here. Nonetheless, they have a solid record against the hosts and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Juventus

Lecce vs Juventus Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Dusan Vlahovic to score any time - Yes

