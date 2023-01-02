Lecce vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4th 2023

Lecce will welcome Lazio to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare on Wednesday as they resume their Serie A campaign following the international break.

The hosts have seen an uptick in form in their recent games and are undefeated in three, recording two wins in that period. Lecce recorded an impressive 2-0 away win over Sampdoria last time around, thanks to goals from Lorenzo Colombo and Lameck Banda.

Lazio suffered their second defeat in four Serie A games in their previous outing against fierce rivals Juventus, who recorded a 3-0 win at home. They might drop out of the top four in the league table if they drop points in this match and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Lecce vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times across all competitions, since their first-ever meeting in Serie B in 1980. As expected, the visitors have been the better team in these games with 20 wins, twice the number of wins picked up by Lecce, while 11 games have ended in draws.

The hosts recorded a 2-1 home win when they last squared off against Lazio in Serie A in 2020. Lecce have scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches against Lazio in all competitions.

Five of the last six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Lecce's last six games in Serie A while four of Lazio's last six games in the competition have produced under 2.5 goals.

Lazio have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding 11 goals in 15 games, and have kept clean sheets in five of their seven away games.

Lecce vs Lazio Prediction

The Giallorossi have failed to keep a clean sheet at home in Serie A this term and are likely to concede a goal in this match as well. They have just one win to their name in home games this season and might struggle here.

The Biancocelesti have scored at least two goals in three of their last five away games and are likely to score a goal here. They have also found the back of the net in their last nine games against the hosts and that bodes well for their chances in this encounter.

Considering the current form and recent history between the two teams, we expect the game to be closely contested, but Lazio should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Lazio

Lecce vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

