Lecce vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2023

Lecce are set to play Napoli at the Stadio Via del mare on Friday in Serie A.

Lecce come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to ten-man Empoli in the league. A second-half penalty from veteran striker Francesco Caputo secured the win for Paolo Zanetti's Lecce, who had centre-back Lorenzo Tonelli sent off late in the second-half.

Napoli, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the league. A brace from Portuguese forward Rafael Leao and goals from Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz and Belgian midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers sealed the deal for AC Milan.

Lecce vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli have won four games, lost two and drawn two.

Brazilian winger Gabriel Strefezza has eight goal contributions in 23 league starts for Lecce this season.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has 25 goal contributions in 22 league starts for Napoli this season.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has 22 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Napoli so far.

Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski has 10 goal contributions in 22 league starts for Napoli so far.

Lecce vs Napoli Prediction

Lecce are currently 16th in the league, and have lost their last five league games. There is some distance between them and 18th-placed Hellas Verona, with an eight-point gap providing a decent cushion. However, Lecce's current form is worrying.

Napoli, on the other hand, are top of the league, 16 points ahead of 2nd-placed Lazio. They look destined to win the league this season, and rightly so; Luciano Spalletti's management has earned plaudits, while Napoli's recruitment has been highly lauded as well.

Players like Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-jae and Stanislav Lobotka have all stood out. It will be interesting to see whether Napoli are able to keep hold of the attacking duo of Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia; both have established themselves as two of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Napoli did lose by a big margin against AC Milan, but it will take something miraculous now to reduce the considerable gap between them and the rest of the challengers.

Napoli will hope to bounce back with this game, and should win here.

Prediction: Lecce 0-2 Napoli

Lecce vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Napoli

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Napoli to keep a clean sheet- yes

