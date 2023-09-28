Lecce vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023

Lecce welcome reigning champions Napoli to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the season last week, falling 1-0 at Juventus. Arkadiusz Milik scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute as Lecce failed to score for the first time this season. To add injury to insult, midfielder Mohamed Kaba was sent off in injury time.

Meanwhile, Napoli snapped a three-game winless streak with a 4-1 home win over Udinese.

It was their biggest win of the season. Piotr Zielinski, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Giovanni Simeone were on the scoresheet for the reigning champions. Lazar Samardzic bagged a consolation for Udinese late on.

Lecce vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 35 times across competitions since 1948. Napoli lead 15-13.

Napoli were unbeaten against Lecce in the league last season, winning 2-1 away and drawing 1-1 at home.

Lecce have had just two wins in 16 meetings against Napoli this century.

Both teams have 11 points from six games in Serie A this season. Napoli have outscored Lecce 12-8 but have conceded one more goal than Lecce (5).

Lecce have won all four home games this season, keeping three clean sheets.

Napoli have won their last three games at Lecce.

Lecce vs Napoli Prediction

Lecce suffered their first defeat of the season last week. However, they're perfect at home, scoring five goals and conceding once.

They do not have any new injury concerns while Lameck Banda and Kastriot Dermaku remain sidelined. Mohamed Kaba's red card last week means he will be suspended for this game.

Napoli, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last week, with Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia scoring. They are unbeaten in four road games this season, winning two.

The holders will not be able to count on the injured trio of Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani and Pierluigi Gollini, but manager Rudi Garcia has enough depth to make up for the absentees.

Lecce are unbeaten at home this season, while Napoli are likewise away, so expect a close contest. Nonetheless, considering the Partenopei's impressive record at Lecce, expect Garcia's side to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Napoli

Lecce vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score or assist any time - Yes