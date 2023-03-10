Lecce vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Lecce and Torino go head-to-head at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in round 26 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Marco Baroni’s side are unbeaten in their last five home matches against the Granata and will look to extend this fine run.

Lecce failed to pick up a third consecutive away victory last Sunday as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Inter Milan.

This followed a 1-0 home loss at the hands of Sassuolo on February 25 which saw their run of three consecutive games without defeat come to an end.

With 27 points from 25 matches, Lecce are currently 15th in the Serie A table, nine points above the danger zone.

Torino, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last Monday when they saw off Bologna 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Prior to that, Ivan Jurić’s men were on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine in that time.

The Granata are currently ninth in the Serie A table, having picked up 34 points from their 24 matches so far.

Lecce vs Torino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Lecce hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Torino have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Lecce are winless in their last four league games at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, picking up two points from a possible 12 since a 2-1 win over Lazio on January 4.

Torino head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive away defeats in all competitions, stretching back to January’s 2-2 draw with Empoli.

Lecce vs Torino Prediction

Off the back of an impressive home win over Bologna, Torino will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they make a late charge for the Conference League qualification spot. Lecce appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks and we are tipping the visitors to come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Torino

Lecce vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of the last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes