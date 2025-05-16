Lecce vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Lecce will host Torino at the Via del Mare on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a torrid run of results over the past few months and have now been dragged into a relegation tussle in the final weeks of the season as they sit 18th in the table with 28 points.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in their last match, taking the lead midway through the first half via a Nikola Krstovic strike before their opponents leveled the scores later in the half. Lecce are one point away from safety and need as many points as they can manage in their final two games if they are to beat the drop.

Torino have struggled for results in recent games and now look set to finish in the bottom half of the pile for the first time since the 2020-21 season. They suffered a 2-0 home defeat to title contenders Inter in their last match and had multiple chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert.

The visitors sit 11th in the table with 44 points and will be looking to close out their season on a high.

Lecce vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Lecce and Torino. The home side have won eight of those games while the visitors have won double that tally.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Lecce have failed to score any goals in their last five games in this fixture.

The Turin outfit have conceded 42 goals in the Serie A this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

I Giallorossi are the lowest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 25.

Lecce vs Torino Prediction

Lecce are on a wretched 13-game winless streak stretching back to the start of February. They are winless at the Via del Mare all year and could struggle here.

Toro have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last seven. They have been poor on the road of late but should have enough to avoid defeat on Sunday.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Torino

Lecce vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last eight matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)

