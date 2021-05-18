Lecce vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B Playoffs 2020-21

Lecce and Venezia will battle at the Stadio Via del Mare on Thursday in the second leg of their Serie B playoffs semifinal.

The visitors hold a slight advantage in the tie, having won the first leg 1-0 on Monday. Francesco Forte scored the game-winning goal in the 47th minute.

Lecce failed to translate their dominance into genuine goalscoring opportunities and paid the price for this in the first leg. However, they still have a chance of progressing in the tie.

A place in the final against either Monza or Cittadella and potential qualification to Serie A awaits the winner of this tie.

Venezia vs Lecce Head-to-Head

Lecce have won five and drawn five of their last 11 games against Venezia, while Monday's victory was the first for the Venice outfit against the Apulians.

Eugenio Corini's side continued their poor recent run of form, with Monday's defeat making it five games without a win. Venezia are now unbeaten in six consecutive games.

Venezia form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Lecce form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Lecce vs Venezia Team News

Lecce

Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Stefano Pettinari, Pablo Rodriguez and Claud Adjapong have all been ruled out with injuries.

There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Stefano Pettinari, Claud Adjapong, Pablo Rodriguez

Suspension: None

Venezia

The visitors have several players sidelined due to fitness issues. Michele Cremonesi and Magnus Karlsson are both unavailable.

Furthermore, Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Luca Lezzerini and Riccardo Pigozzo are all doubts for the clash with Lecce.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Paolo Zanetti.

Injuries: Michele Cremonesi, Magnus Karlsson

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Luca Lezzerini, Riccardo Pigozzo

Lecce vs Venezia Predicted XI

Lecce Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gabriel (GK); Biagio Meccariello, Kastriot Dermaku, Fabio Pisacane; Antonio Gallo, Liam Henderson, Morton Hjulmand, Boban Nikolov, Luca Paganini; Mariusz Stepinski, Massimo Coda

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Niki Maeenpaeae (GK); Giacomo Ricci, Pietro Ceccaroni, Michael Svoboda, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Youssef Maleh, Anthony Taugourdeau, Domen Crnigoj; Mattia Aremu; Francesco Di Mariano, Francesco Forte

Lecce vs Venezia Prediction

With everything on the line for the hosts, manager Eugenio Corini is likely to set his side up to go all out for victory, leaving Venezia with space to exploit.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Lecce, with goals at both ends and the hosts to qualify by virtue of their higher Serie A regular-season placement.

Prediction: Lecce 2-1 Venezia