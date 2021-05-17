Why AC Milan could come to rue disappointing draw against Cagliari in top-four race

AC Milan have been fairly good this season, but their fate will go down to the last day of the season, where they’ll take on Atalanta.

The Rossoneri were title contenders at the start of the year but a series of underwhelming results between February and March left them trailing rivals Inter Milan.

At one point, it looked like Stefano Pioli’s side was destined to finish second, but their inconsistency has left them battling for a place in the top four.

AC Milan should have secured Champions League qualification by now, but a goalless draw against Cagliari on Sunday has left them in a dodgy position.

Milan drop crucial points

After impressive wins over Benevento, Juventus and Torino, very few people expected the Rossoneri to drop points against a struggling side like Cagliari.

AC Milan scored 10 goals in those three matches but couldn’t find a way past Cagliari. It is this kind of inconsistency that cost them the title and could also derail their Champions League ambitions.

Pioli’s side has dropped to third in Serie A, although they are level on points with fourth-placed Napoli. Meanwhile, Juventus are just a point behind.

The top four race in Italy has been one of the most competitive in Europe this season but AC Milan could have made things a lot easier for themselves if only they had won against Cagliari.

Rossoneri in precarious situation ahead of final matchday

As it stands, Inter Milan and Atalanta have already qualified for next season’s Champions League, leaving just two slots up for grabs.

AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus are fighting for those two slots. Of the three, though, the Rossoneri have the toughest game on the final day of the season as they face Atalanta.

“There’s no point thinking about what might’ve been. We have to focus on the next match,” Pioli said, as quoted by Football Italia.

“We weren’t at the level of our recent performances, in terms of tempo and quality. We had the game of a lifetime against Juventus, then with Torino, so it’s another of those with Atalanta. We go again.”

Milan have put themselves in a very difficult situation. They now risk dropping to the Europa League if they fail to beat Atalanta and if their rivals win their respective matches.