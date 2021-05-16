Juventus 3-2 Inter Milan: Player Ratings as 10-man Bianconeri keep top-4 hopes alive | Serie A 2020-21 

Ten-man Juventus beat Inter Milan 3-2 in a thrilling 2020-21 Serie A contest to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Juventus by slotting in the rebound off his saved penalty for his league-leading 29th Serie A goal of the season. Romelu Lukaku, though, restored parity for the newly crowned champions.

Juan Cuadrado put the Bianconeri ahead on the cusp of half-time by scoring an amazing goal. However, when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off following a second yellow card, Inter Milan fancied their chances of grabbing something from the game.

Giorgio Chiellini scored an own goal in the 83rd minute as the game seemed like ending all square. But Cuadrado won and converted a late penalty to seal all three points for Andrea Pirlo's deposed champions and end Inter Milan's 21-game winning run in the league.

Juventus are now two points ahead of fifth-placed Napoli, who have a game in hand, though.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams in the game.

Juventus Player Ratings against Inter Milan

Wojciech Szczesny - 6.5/10

Wojciech Szczesny made some great saves against Inter Milan to keep Juventus' hopes of a top-four finish alive. The Polish international conceded twice, but there was not much he could have done to keep them out.

Alex Sandro - 6/10

Alex Sandro had a subdued outing. The Brazilian did well at the back but found it difficult to create anything whenever he moved higher up the pitch. He was kept in check by Achraf Hakimi.

Giorgio Chiellini - 6.5/10

Giorgio Chiellini was having a decent game till he put one into his own net. The veteran Juventus defender put in a commanding performance, barring the own goal. He made two clearances, won five duels and made six interceptions all game.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

Matthijs de Ligt committed a foul, which led to a penalty that was calmly tucked away by Lukaku. The Dutch international started regaining control as the game progressed. De Ligt won four duels, made four recoveries, intercepted the ball thrice and made two clearances throughout the game for Juventus.

Danilo - 7.5/10

Danilo combined well with Cuadrado on Juventus' right flank. The Brazilian was astute offensively as well as defensively. He threatened every time he progressed further up the pitch.

Federico Chiesa - 6/10

Federico Chiesa looked far from his best as he endured a torrid time against Hakimi. The Italian international failed to cause any sort of trouble for Antonio Conte's men as well.

Adrien Rabiot - 7.5/10

Adrien Rabiot stepped up against the newly crowned champions. The former Paris Saint-Germain star put in an impressive shift in the centre of the park. He won eight duels, completed two dribbles and made seven successful recoveries during the game.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur had a game to forget for Juventus. He struggled to take control of proceedings in the centre. To exacerbate matters, the Argentinian was sent off after receiving his second yellow of the game. Juventus struggled to keep the visitors at bay following his dismissal and almost dropped points on the night.

Juan Cuadrado - 8.5/10

Juan Cuadrado scored an all-important brace to keep Juventus' hopes of a top-four finish alive. The Colombian international scored a stunning goal on the cusp of half-time to help Juventus regained their lead. Cuadrado then stepped up in the dying moments of the game to seal all three points for the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Juventus by slotting home the rebound of his saved penalty. Ronaldo is now seven clear in the season's Serie A scoring charts. However, Ronaldo came off in the final minutes of the game for Alvaro Morata.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

Dejan Kulusevski failed to make an impact in the game. The Swedish international could not break through the Inter Milan lines and found it difficult to breach the defence of the visitors.

Ratings of Juventus substitutes against Inter Milan

Weston McKennie - 6/10

Weston McKennie came onto the field for Kulusevski following Bentancur's dismissal. He perfectly slipped into the role of Bentancur and provided a shield for the Juventus defence.

Merih Demiral - 6/10

Merih Demiral did his job well and did not put a foot wrong throughout his stay on the pitch.

Alvaro Morata - 6/10

Alvaro Morata did not have much impact on the game after coming late on.

