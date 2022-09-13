Lech Poznan vs Austria Vienna prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

Lech Poznan and Austria Vienna will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The game will pit second against last in Group C of the competition. The visitors are in second spot with one point, having played out a goalless draw at Hapoel Beer Sheva last week.

Lech, meanwhile, kicked off their continental campaign with a 4-3 defeat at Villarreal. The see-saw game saw the visitors take a second-minute lead, but Alex Baena's brace helped the Yellow Submarine go into the break with a 3-1 lead.

Poznan fought back to level the scores before Francis Coquelin's dramatic 89th-minute winner clinched all three points for Villarreal.

The Polish side followed up the defeat with a 2-2 draw at Pogon Szczecin in the Estraklasa. Vienna, meanwhiel, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 win at Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Lech Poznan vs Austria Vienna Head-to-Head

The two teams clashed in the qualifiers of the 2008-09 UEFA Cup in October 2008. They played out a 3-3 draw on aggregate after 120 minutes, with Lech securing progress with a 5-4 win after extra time. Robert Lewandowski was among the goalscorers for the Polish side.

Lech Poznan form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Austria Vienna form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Lech Poznan vs Austria Vienna Team News

Lech Poznan

Adriel Ba Loua, Filip Marchwinski and Bartosz Salamon are unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Adriel Ba Loua, Filip Marchwinski, Bartosz Salamon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Austria Vienna

Matan Baltaxa, Johanned Handl, Marko Raguz and Florian Wustinger have all been sidelined by injury.

Injured: Matan Baltaxa, Johanned Handl, Marko Raguz, Florian Wustinger

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lech Poznan vs Austria Vienna Predicted XIs

Lech Poznan (4-2-3-1): Filip Bednarek (GK); Barry Douglas, Antonio Milic, Lubomir Satka, Joel Pereira; Jesper Karlstrom, Radoslaw Murawski; Michal Skoras, Afonso Sousa, Filip Szymczaki; Mikael Ishak

Austria Vienna (3-4-3): Christian Fruchtl (GK), Lukas Muhl, Lucas Galvao, James Holland; Reinhold Ranftl, Manfred Fischer, Matthias Braunoder, Marvin Martins; Alexander Jukic, Dominik Fitz, Andreas Gruber

Lech Poznan vs Austria Vienna Prediction

Lech enter the game as favourites and will need to claim a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockouts.

The Polish champions will bank on their strong home record, having won their last four games in front of their fans. Lech should continue that run and claim a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 2-1 Austria Vienna

