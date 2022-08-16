Lech Poznan vs F91 Dudelange prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

Lech Poznan and F91 Dudelange will battle for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in the first leg of their playoff tie on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Slack Wroclaw on home turf in the Polish Estraklasa on Sunday. Petr Schwarz's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Dudelange claimed maximum points in a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory away to Niedercorn in the Luxembourg league over the weekend. They will return to continental action following their elimination from the UEFA Europa League qualifiers by Malmo.

Lech Poznan progressed to this stage with an extra-time victory over Icelandic side Vikingur Reykjavic in the third qualifying round. The Poles were expected to secure a straightforward victory but a dogged display from Vikingur over the two legs forced extra time.

Lech Poznan vs F91 Dudelange Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Lech Poznan have been in indifferent form, with just one win from their last six matches in all competitions.

Dudelange are currently on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning two matches and drawing one.

Lech Poznan form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

F91 Dudelange form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Lech Poznan vs F91 Dudelange Team News

Lech Poznan

Bartosz Salamon, Adriel Ba Loua, Antonio Milic, Lubomir Satka and Artur Sobiech have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Bartosz Salamon, Adriel Ba Loua, Antonio Milic, Lubomir Satka, Artur Sobiech

Suspension: None

F91 Dudelange

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lech Poznan vs F91 Dudelange Predicted XI

Lech Poznan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Filip Bednarek (GK); Barry Douglas, Maksymilian Pingot, Nika Kvekeskiri, Joel Pereira; Jesper Karlstrom, Radoslaw Murawski; Filip Marchwinski, Afonso Sousa, Georgiy Tsitaishvili; Mikael Ishak

F91 Dudelange Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lucas Fox (GK); Mehdi Kirch, Vincent Decker, Aldin Skenderovic, Eliot Gashi; Edis Agovic, Vova, Filip Bojic; Joao Magno, Dejvid Sinani, Samir Hadji

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Lech Poznan vs F91 Dudelange Prediction

Lech Poznan's lethargic form means they are far from sure of securing the win despite entering the game as overwhelming favorites.

Dudelange know their hosts are there for the taking and will fancy their chances of causing an upset in Poland. Both sides are likely to play with caution and we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory in a low-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 1-0 F91 Dudelange

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P