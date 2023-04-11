Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2023

Lech Poznan welcome Fiorentina to the Stadion Poznan in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday (April 13).

The hosts have the most clean sheets (6) in the competition this season. while Fiorentina have the best-attacking record (26 goals). Lech booked their place in the last eight with a comfortable 5-0 aggregate win over Djurgarden last month. Fiorentina also scored five goals in the Round of 16, overcoming Sivasspor 5-1 on aggregate.

Lech beat local rivals Warta Poznan 2-0 win in the Ekstraklasa at the weekend, thanks to Michał Skora' brace. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Spezia in Serie A.

Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings coming in the group stage of the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League. Both teams recorded away wins, with Fiorentina winning 2-0 at Lech.

Fiorentina have the best-attacking record in the competition, scoring 26 goals in ten games. Lech have the third-best attacking record, scoring 18 goals in ten games.

The visitors are on an eight-game winning run in the competition, while Lech have won four of their last five games.

Lech have kept five consecutive clean sheets in the Conference League, while Fiorentina have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven games across competitions.

The visitors are on a six-game winning run on their travels, keeping five clean sheets.

Four of the top five goalscorers in the Conference League will be in action in this game (Luka Jovic, Mikael Ishak, Michał Skoras and Arthur Cabral).

Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina Prediction

Lech are undefeated at home in the Conference League this season, keeping clean sheets in their last four games. They're on a seven-game unbeaten run and have been defensively solid this season.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are unbeaten across competitions since February. They have an impressive away record in the Conference League, winning their last four games, scoring 14 goals, and conceding just once.

In terms of form, the two teams look to be evenly matched. Goalscoring has been the strength of both teams this season, so a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Lech 2-2 Fiorentina

Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mikael Ishak to score or assist any time - Yes

