Lech Poznan vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Lech Poznan will invite Genk to Enea Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. Poznan dropped from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers while the visitors secured a direct berth in the playoffs.

The hosts were eliminated against Crvena zvezda in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers earlier this month, losing 4-2 on aggregate. They are winless in their last three games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Korona Kielce in the Ekstraklasa last week. Luis Palma bagged a late equalizer with Mikael Ishak providing the assist.

Blauw-Wit last played in the group stage of the Europa League in the 2021-22 campaign. They registered their first win of the season last week as a first-half brace from Zakaria El Ouahdi helped them record a 2-1 away triumph over Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian Pro League.

Lech Poznan vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the third time on Thursday. Their previous two meetings took place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League in 2018. The hosts recorded wins in the home and away legs.

Poznan have scored one goal apiece in their last three games in all competitions. Genk, meanwhile, have conceded one goal apiece in two of their three competitive games this season.

Kolejorz have won their last four games in the Europa League qualifiers, including a 2-1 win over a Belgian side, Charleroi, in the playoffs in 2021.

Blauw-Wit have seen conclusive results in their last five competitive away games, suffering three defeats.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 12 games in the Europa League qualifiers, with that defeat registered away from home.

Lech Poznan vs Genk Prediciton

Kolejorz have seen a drop in form, and after winning four games in all competitions between late July and early August, they have gone winless in their last three. They have lost two of their last 10 home games in European qualifiers, with one of the defeats registered against the visitors in 2018.

Blauw-Wit recorded their first win of the season last week and will look to continue that form here. They have won just four of their last 13 competitive games. Notably, three wins in that period have been registered on their travels. Including qualifiers, they have won just one of their last six away games in European competitions.

Lech Poznan have drawn their last two games and will look to bounce back here. The visitors have registered just one win this season. With that in mind, and considering the recent record of the two teams in European competitions, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 2-2 Genk

Lech Poznan vs Genk Betting TIps

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

