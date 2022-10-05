Lech Poznan vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6th 2022

Lech Poznan host Hapoel Be'er Sheva at the Stadion Poznań in Poland on Thursday in the Europa Conference League, hoping to keep the pressure on leaders Villarreal.

The Railwaymen are second in Group C with three points, with the Yellow Submarine in the driving seat to qualify for the round of 16 with six.

Poznan were beaten 4-3 by Villarreal in the opening game but recovered to convincingly overcome Austria Wien 4-1 in the next game but the latter beat Hapoel 2-1 to maintain their lead.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva @HBS_FC

אנו מאחלים צום קל וגמר חתימה טובה צפו: מנכ"ל המועדון, עו"ד גיא פרימור, מספר על ההכנות לקראת יום כיפור.אנו מאחלים צום קל וגמר חתימה טובה צפו: מנכ"ל המועדון, עו"ד גיא פרימור, מספר על ההכנות לקראת יום כיפור.אנו מאחלים צום קל וגמר חתימה טובה🙏❤️ https://t.co/c7ge6Lqy7f

Meanwhile, Hapoel are third with one point, which they gained in a goalless stalemate with Wien in their opening game.

However, since losing 2-1 to Villarreal, the Camels have won their next two games, both in the league - a 1-0 win over Bnei Sakhnin followed by a 2-1 victory over Maccabi Netanya.

Lech Poznan vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official encounter between Lech Poznan and Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

The sides played two friendlies in 2017 and 2018 with Lech winning both - first a 3-0 victory and then a narrow 2-1 win the following year.

Lech Poznan have won only twice in their last five games and were held to a 0-0 draw in the league at the weekend.

With seven goals in two games, Lech Poznan are the joint highest scoring team in the competition at this stage along with Istanbul Basaksehir.

After back-to-back league wins, Be'er Sheva are looking to win three in a row for the first time since a run of four in July.

Lech Poznan have kept a clean sheet in their last two games.

Lech Poznan vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction

Lech Poznan are a strong attacking side, having netted at least thrice in both their European games so far.

With the home advantage to rely on, the Polish outfit are set to continue their offensive game here.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have a sound defense but lack the quality that Poznan have shown and might concede a few more.

A victory for the hosts seems like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 2-0 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Lech Poznan vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lech Poznan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes