Lech Poznan vs Kauno Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

Lech Poznan welcome Kauno to Stadion Poznan in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (July 27).

Lech endured a winless preseason, losing twice and drawing once. However, they had an inspiring victory in their season-opening game in the Ekstraklasa, the Polish top flight. Lech stunned Piast Gliwice 2-1 at home ahead of their continental campaign.

Kolejorz finished third in the Ekstraklasa last season to qualify for the Conference League. Lech pulled off a shock in their first participation last season, reaching the quarterfinals, their best run in Europe. They will look for bigger this time.

Kauno, meanwhile, have been busy in the A Lyga – the Lithuanian top-tier league – while most teams in Europe were on vacation. They're fifth out of ten teams following seven wins, nine draws and seven losses. They have two draws and a defeat in their last three games.

Zaliai Balti are struggling for form and need to put their campaign back on track quickly. They have won once in their last ten games and are winless in five games on the road. Kauno were knocked out in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round last season.

Lech Poznan vs Kauno Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the first time.

Lech have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Lech have scored six goals and conceded nine in their last five games.

Kauno have drawn four times and lost once in their last five away outings.

Lech have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Kauno have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Lech: W-L-D-L-W; Kauno: D-D-L-W-L

Lech Poznan vs Kauno Prediction

Mikael Ishak is expected to man Lech's attack this season following the departure of Michal Skoras. Ishak netted 11 times last term.

Meanwhile, Kauno’s top scorer last season, Anton Fase, is struggling this term. Xabi Auzmendi and Girdvainis have led the side with four goals each. The visitors will look to limit the damage ahead of the return leg.

Lech come in as the favourites based on their superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Lech 2-0 Kauno

Lech Poznan vs Kauno Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lech

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Lech to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kauno to score - No