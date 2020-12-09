Lech Poznan vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Rangers travel to the Stadion Miejski in Poznan for the last UEFA Europa League Group D game against Lech Poznan.

Rangers have already qualified for the round of 32, but haven't yet assured themselves of top spot in the group.

Steven Gerrard's men only need to match Benfica's result in the final group game to finish top of the group. The Portuguese giants face Standard Liege in Belgium in the group's other clash on Thursday evening.

Rangers' recent form has been spotless, but for the two draws in Benfica. Last week, a topsy-turvy game at Ibrox ended in a 3-2 win for Rangers over Standard Liege. Gerrard's side went behind twice in the first half, but Scott Arfield scored the winner in the second half to ensure qualification for the knockout stages.

The Scottish league leaders warmed up for this game with a comfortable 4-0 win over Ross County that put them 13 points ahead of Celtic in the league, even though they have played two games more than their Glasgow rivals.

FULL-TIME: Ross County 0-4 Rangers



Four Goals & Three Points in Dingwall. pic.twitter.com/r0sG5AXFBP — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 6, 2020

Lech Poznan are out of the competition, having gained only three points from their opening five games. Their only win in the group stage came when they beat Standard Liege 2-1 at home on matchday three.

Lech Poznan vs Rangers head-to-head

Advertisement

Rangers have faced Lech Poznan only once before, in the reverse fixture this year at Ibrox. A goal from Alfredo Morelos gave the Scottish side a 1-0 win in that game.

Lech Poznan form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Lech Poznan vs Rangers team news

Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, while Filip Helander remains ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Rangers could also be without Ryan Jack, who has not featured for them since the international break.

Injured: Nikola Katic

Doubtful: Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Filip Helander

There are no known injury concerns for Lech Poznan ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Lech Poznan vs Rangers Predicted XI

Lech Poznan Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Filip Bednarek; Alan Czerwinski, Lubomir Satka, Thomas Rogne, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Michal Skoras, Pedro Tiba, Jakub Moder, Jan Sykora; Dani Ramirez; Mikael Ishak

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Lech Poznan vs Rangers Prediction

You would have to fancy Rangers in this game, given how they have played recently, and swept aside most opponents that have come their way.

Gerrard will only be concerned about complacency ahead of this game, with qualification having already been sealed.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 0-1 Rangers