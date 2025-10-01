Lech Poznan vs Rapid Wien Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Lech Poznan will invite Rapid Wien to Enea Stadion in their UEFA Conference League campaign opener on Thursday. Poznan are back in the competition after two seasons, while Wien were eliminated from the quarterfinals last season.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games and were held to a 2-2 draw by Jagiellonia Białystok in the Ekstraklasa last week. Leo Bengtsson pulled them level in the 46th minute, and Mikael Ishak equalized again in the 59th minute from the penalty spot.

The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their last two games, and saw their unbeaten streak end after six games last week as they suffered a 3-1 home loss to Austria Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga. Claudy Mbuyi equalized from the penalty spot in the 48th minute, but Austria Wien scored twice later in that match.

Lech Poznan vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Poznan have squared off against Austrian teams 10 times, and have a decent record in these games, with five wins.

Rapid have crossed paths against Polish teams seven times. They also have a decent record in these games, with four wins while suffering just one defeat.

Rapid Wien have suffered just one loss on their travels this season, with that loss registered against Gyor in the Conference League qualifying playoffs in August.

Lech Poznan have suffered three defeats in all competitions since August. Interestingly, all three defeats have been registered at home.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in five of their last six games in all competitions.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Lech Poznan vs Rapid Wien Prediction

Kolejorz have scored two goals apiece in their last three games in all competitions and will look to build on that goalscoring form here. They won five of their six home games in the 2022-23 campaign of the Conference League, while keeping four clean sheets.

The Green-Whites are winless in their last two games, scoring one goal apiece in both, and will look to improve upon that record. Their only defeat in the league phase of the Conference League last season was registered away from home.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their recent record in European competitions, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 1-1 Rapid Wien

Lech Poznan vs Rapid Wien Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

