Lech Poznan vs Spartak Trnava Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2023

Lech Poznan will welcome Spartak Trnava to the Stadion Miejski Poznan in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

The hosts overcame Kauno Zalgiris 5-2 in the second round and the visitors also recorded a 5-2 win on aggregate over Auda in the second round.

The hosts continued their unbeaten run in the Ekstraklasa on Sunday, playing a 1-1 draw against Zaglebie Lubin. They saw their winning run in all competitions come to an end after four games with that draw. The visitors also played out a 1-1 draw in the Slovak Super Liga on Sunday against Zlate Moravce.

The hosts made it to the quarter-finals of the Conference League last season and began their campaign in the second round itself. The visitors have not qualified for the group stage of a UEFA-affiliated competition since the 2018-19 campaign in the UEFA Europa League.

Lech Poznan vs Spartak Trnava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday.

The hosts have met a Slovak team just twice (Plastika Nitra), recording one win and suffering a defeat. The visitors, meanwhile, have met Polish opponents six times thus far, recording just one win. They have suffered three defeats and drawn the other two games.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last six meetings against Polish teams.

The hosts have won their last six home games in European qualifiers, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have just one win from their last eight away games in European qualifiers.

The hosts are unbeaten in their five competitive games in the 2023-24 season thus far, recording four wins.

The visitors have just one win from their four competitive games this season thus far.

Lech Poznan vs Spartak Trnava Prediction

Kolejorz are unbeaten in competitive games this season. They have won their last six home games in European qualifiers, scoring at least two goals in five games in that period, and they should be able to produce a strong performance. They have won their two home games with a scoreline of 5-1 and will look to continue that winning run in this match as well.

Bíli andeli have struggled in their away games in European qualifiers, with just one win in eight games. They have just one win in their last six games in all competitions, which is a cause for concern.

Considering Lech's record at home in European qualifiers and the visitors' struggles in recent games, we expect the hosts to come out on top.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 2-1 Spartak Trnava

Lech Poznan vs Spartak Trnava Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lech Poznan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Filip Marchwiński to score or assist any time - Yes