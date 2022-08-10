Lech Poznan vs Vikingur Reykjavic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Lech Poznan will host Víkingur Reykjavík at the Stadion Poznan on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Polish club slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat in Iceland last week as Ari Sigurpalsson's first-half strike was enough to give the hosts an unexpected win. Poznan followed that up by a 1-1 draw with Zaglebie in the Polish league at the weekend.

Mistrz Polski 🥇 @LechPoznan Z Lubina wracamy z jednym punktem. W czwartek przy Bułgarskiej razem walczymy o awans do kolejnej rundy kwalifikacji Ligi Konferencji Europy!

_____

1:1 90'+4Z Lubina wracamy z jednym punktem. W czwartek przy Bułgarskiej razem walczymy o awans do kolejnej rundy kwalifikacji Ligi Konferencji Europy!_____ #ZAGLPO 1:1 90'+4 🏁 Z Lubina wracamy z jednym punktem. W czwartek przy Bułgarskiej razem walczymy o awans do kolejnej rundy kwalifikacji Ligi Konferencji Europy!_____#ZAGLPO 1:1 https://t.co/1B4NDPb1LD

John van den Brom's side, though, are a real force at home and will look to overturn their deficit to seal their place in the playoffs.

Reykjavik, meanwhile, were held to a pulsating 3-3 draw in the league just days after their stunning victory in Europe, highlighting their travails on the road.

Lech Poznan vs Víkingur Reykjavik Head-To-Head

Lech Poznan and Víkingur Reykjavík clashed for the first time last week, which the latter won.

Lech Poznan Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W.

Víkingur Reykjavik Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W.

Lech Poznan vs Víkingur Reykjavik Team News

Lech Poznan

Bartosz Salamon is a long-term absentee with adductor problem, but the hosts don't have any fresh injury concerns to deal with. Swedish international Mikael Ishak should continue to lead the line for the Polish side.

Injured: Bartosz Salamon.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kanał Sportowy @Sportowy_Kanal



Vikingur Reykjavik vs Lech Poznań 1:0 Koniec. Zostawiamy bez komentarza.Vikingur Reykjavik vs Lech Poznań1:0 Koniec. Zostawiamy bez komentarza.🇮🇸Vikingur Reykjavik vs Lech Poznań🇵🇱 1:0 https://t.co/zj2ErsBbdp

Víkingur Reykjavik

The Vikings have a clean bill of health. Erlingur Agnarsson and Helgi Gudjonsson are pushing for starts after scoring in the league draw last weekend.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lech Poznan vs Víkingur Reykjavik Predicted XIs

Lech Poznan (4-2-3-1): Filip Bednarek; Joel Pereira, Alan Czerwinski, Maksymilian Pingot, Barry Douglas; Jesper Karlstrom, Radoslaw Murawski; Heorhiy Tsitaishvili, Afonso Sousa, Kristoffer Velde; Mikael Ishak.

Víkingur Reykjavík (4-2-3-1): Ingvar Jonsson; Karl Fridleifur Gunnarsson, Kyle McLagan, Oliver Ekroth, Logi Tomasson; Pablo Punyed, Julíus Magnusson; Ari Sigurpalsson, Erlingur Agnarsson, Helgi Gudjonsson; Birnir Snaer Ingason.

Lech Poznan vs Víkingur Reykjavik Prediction

Poznan need to win by at least two goals to reach the playoffs, which they'll hope to get in front of their home fans. Reykjavic's defence has been all over the place lately, which could haunt them on Thursday. An easy win for the hosts appears likely.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 3-1 Víkingur Reykjavík.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav