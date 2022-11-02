Lech Poznan vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Lech Poznan will entertain Villarreal at the Stadion Miejski Poznan in their final UEFA Europa Conference League group game on Thursday (November 3).

Villarreal have already reached the knockouts and have a seven-point lead over Lech (6) in the Group C standings. Lech need at least a point to qualify for the Europa League knockout playoffs.

Third-placed Hapoel Be'er Sheva have four points and face Austria Wien in their final game. If they win and Lech lose to Villarreal, Hapoel will progress to the playoffs.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition but their four-game winning run got snapped in a 2-2 draw against Hapoel on matchday five. Samuel Chukwueze and Arnaut Danjuma scored in the second half.

Lech are unbeaten in their last four Conference League games but have played three straight draws, including a 1-1 stalemate against Austria Wien on matchday five.

Lech Poznan vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in September, which Villarreal won 4-3, thanks to goals from Chukwueze, Alex Baena and Francis Coquelin. Mikael Ishak bagged a second-half brace for Lech.

Villarreal have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 14 goals in five games, while Lech have an impressive nine goals.

The visitors have failed to score in their last two away games across competitions.

Lech are winless in their last four games across competitions, scoring just thrice.

Lech Poznan vs Villarreal Prediction

Lech are unbeaten since their 4-3 loss to Villarreal in their campaign opener and will look to avenge that loss at home. They have scored just seven goals in their last nine games across competitions and need to step up.

Villarreal's top-scorer across competitions Alex Baena is suspended, though. Nonetheless, the Yellow Submarine have enough firepower to maintain their unbeaten record in the competition. A high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 2-2 Villarreal

Lech Poznan vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Villarreal to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Mikael Ishak to score or assist any time - Yes

