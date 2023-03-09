Lech Poznan entertain Djurgarden at Stadion Poznan in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (March 9).

Poznan’s debut campaign is worthy of admiration, having crossed five stages unscathed to qualify for the Round of 16. They finished second in Group C to advance to the playoffs, where they edged out Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt 1-0 to set up a date with Djurgårdens.

Kolejorz won the Ekstraklasa (Polish top flight) last season and participated in the UEFA Champions League, where they crashed out in the first round. Their hopes of retaining the title are fading, as they sit third, trailing first-placed Rakow Czestochowa by 16 points, so the Conference League is a priority for them.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, qualified directly for the Round of 16 after finishing atop Group F with 16 points. The Swedish side had a near-flawless run in the group stage, winning five and drawing once. They're debuting in the Conference League but are seasoned participants of UEFA’s two other club competitions.

Jarnkaminerna finished second in the Allsvenskan – the Swedish top flight – last season, winning their last title in 2019. With the new season set to begin on April 1, Djurgarden have been busy with the Svenska Cupen – the cup competition - as well as friendlies. They have won four of their last five games, losing once, ahead of their first meeting with Lech.

Lech vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lech have scored nine goals in their last five games and conceded thrice.

The hosts have won six of seven home games in the Conference League.

Lech have won four times and lost once in their last five home games across competitions.

Djurgarden have won four times and lost once in their last five road games.

Lech have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Djurgarden have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Lech – W-L-W-L-D; Djurgarden – W-W-W-L-W.

Lech vs Djurgarden Prediction

Captain Mikael Ishak is leading Lech by example with ten goals and three assists. Michal Skoras has been a top performer as well, with six goals and two assists.

Victor Edvardsen, meanwhile, led Djurgarden last season with nine goals and as many assists. He has scored four times in the Conference League.

Lech, though, are expected to emerge victorious, based on their strong form and home advantage.

Prediction: Lech 2-1 Djurgarden

Lech vs Djurgarden

Tip 1: Result – Lech

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Lech to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Djurgarden to score - Yes

