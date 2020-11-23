Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal: 5 talking points as 10-man Gunners hang on to a point | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal and Leeds United fought to a goalless draw at Elland Road despite producing a combined total of 34 shots in the game on Sunday.

Both sides had their chances to get onto the scoresheet but their efforts came to nought at the end of the 90 minutes.

Marco Bielsa's side had most of the chances in the game and things became slightly easier for them when Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe was sent off early in the second half. Mikel Arteta's men quickly regrouped to cope with the numerical disadvantage and barely managed to cling to a draw.

Here are five talking points from the goalless draw between the two clubs.

#5 Nicolas Pepe sent off for the first time in his Arsenal career

Nicolas Pepe was shown a red card after a confrontation with Ezgjan Alioski

Nicolas Pepe had Arsenal's best chance in the first half but just minutes after the break, the Ivory Coast forward lost his cool and engaged in a confrontation with Ezgjan Alioski.

The referee, Anthony Taylor, initially missed the challenge. However, upon the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)'s review, he decided to show a straight red to Pepe. The 25-year-old's dismissal means that he will miss the upcoming games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

There is no doubt that Pepe deserves to be sent off for his reckless headbutt on Alioski but his Arsenal future could be thrown into limbo if Arteta decides that his attitude is unwarranted in the team.

Speaking to the media, the Arsenal manager said:

“I really liked the personality of the team when Pepe let the team down. His behaviour is unacceptable."

"Yes [I’ve spoken to Pepe]. [I told him] it’s unacceptable.”

#4 Attacking woes becoming a headache for Arsenal

Arsenal created only nine chances in the whole game

By the end of the game, Leeds United outplayed Arsenal in every single aspect. They had 25 shots, of which four were on target, as compared to the north London side's miserable nine shots and two on target.

Leeds also enjoyed superior possession of 67% and a passing accuracy of 85% while the Gunners only completed 70% of their passes.

Arsenal's attacking woes have persisted even after the international break, and shifting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the center did not seem to help alleviate the situation. With very few chances created by his teammates, Aubameyang can't be blamed for barely touching the ball and not scoring.

Arsenal have now gone close to eight hours without scoring from open play, and the statistics show a clear need for improvement up front. According to reports, the north London club could be keen on signing Dominik Szoboszlai to boost creativity in their midfield.

Arsenal are now four minutes shy of eight hours without a goal in the Premier League from open play. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) November 22, 2020