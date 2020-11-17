Reports: Arsenal interested in Real Madrid and AC Milan target Dominik Szoboszlai

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are reportedly interested in Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai. Szoboszlai is considered one of the best young prospects in Europe right now and his performances for club and country have piqued the interest of top clubs.

Dominik Szoboszlai has impressed with his performances for Red Bull Salzburg. Following the departures of Takumi Minamino and Erling Braut Haaland, he has become one of the most important players at the club.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal join AC Milan and Real Madrid in race for Szoboszlai

The 20-year old has been linked with Arsenal in the past, with the Gunners' management said to be a fan of the player. However, acquiring him won't be easy. Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the Hungary international, who recently scored a stunning goal for his country.

Arsenal are in need of midfield reinforcements this season. Having failed to sign Lyon's Houssem Aouar in the summer, there is a general admission that the Arsenal midfield has lacked creativity.

Juve are interested in RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai. The 20-year-old has scored five goals and provided nine assists in 13 games across all competitions for his club this season.

[TM] pic.twitter.com/Va48tqmQiC — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) November 16, 2020

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, renowned for his creative prowess, has been frozen out by not being included in Arsenal's Europa League and Premier League squads this season.

Szoboszlai could add energy and dynamism to Arsenal's midfield and is capable of playing further forward if needed. Szoboszlai's performances have also resulted in Real Madrid and Bayern Munich taking notice of the player, and it would be hard for him to turn down either club.

🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai has been directly involved in 16 goals (7 goals & 9 assists) in 16 games for club and country this season 🔥🔥🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/E2XvkYhAwm — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) November 13, 2020

Having scored a last-minute goal in the latest international break to ensure Hungary qualified for the Euros, Szoboszlai's stock has never been higher than it is right now.

If Arsenal do sign him, it would further emphasize the belief that the Gunners' hierarchy have in manager Mikel Arteta's project. Signing him ahead of AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid would also be a major confidence boost for Arsenal.

