Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points as Blues drop points at Elland Road | Premier League 2020-21

It was honours even at Elland Road, as Leeds United and Chelsea played out a goalless draw in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff in the Premier League.

It was a highly engaging, tactical encounter between two teams who probed tirelessly for what could have been a winner, but that was not to be. Both shot-stoppers stood firm despite a total of 21 shots attempted towards either goal.

There was intensity in the first half, with both teams striking the bar. However, Chelsea struggled to produce anything substantial, as their final decision-making was awry in the last third. Leeds, to their credit, conjured a few opportunities despite Chelsea dominating possession.

In the second half, Edouard Mendy did well to deny Raphinha, while Tyler Roberts' tap-in for Leeds United was ruled out for offside as both teams settled for a share of the spoils.

On that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points from Chelsea's stalemate against Leeds United.

#1 Both sides impress with their pressing game

Kai Havertz (left) had a good game for Chelsea.

Right from the get-go, Leeds United announced their intentions of not hanging back and allowing Chelsea to come at them. Instead, they matched the Blues' counter-pressing with high, relentless pressure on the visitors' three-man defence.

The intense pressing helped both sides carve out open spaces, but was a goal was not to be.

Chelsea looked more open than they have in recent weeks, as Tyler Roberts beat Edouard Mendy with a well-measured chip from outside the box that hit the woodwork.

The Peacocks struck the Chelsea woodwork again, courtesy of an attempted clearance off another white shirt onto the post. All in all, the movement of the forwards of both teams, alongside momentary spells of quality attacking, made for a lively affair.

#2 Kai Havertz sizzles fo Chelsea

Kai Havertz was Chelsea's only threat in the first half.

Earlier this week, Thomas Tuchel had revealed that he would not be afraid to deploy the under-fire Kai Havertz in a progressive role, 10-15 metres further up the pitch.

Against Leeds, the youngster played as the furthest man forward in a false nine role. Other changes for Chelsea included the inclusion of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Havertz's movement created all sorts of problems for Leeds early on in the first half. It began when Pulisic took on Luke Ayling down the right flank and played the ball into Havertz's path.

There were a couple of more instances when the German dropped his shoulder and sneaked in behind the Leeds defenders. The finishing touches were not there, though, for a player who just cannot buy himself a goal at the moment.

