Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues drop more points in the race for top four | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United at Elland Road in the 2020-21 Premier League.

The draw leaves the Blues in fourth place but opens up a chance for West Ham United to close the gap, as the Hammers have two games in hand and are just three points behind.

It wasn't a dour stalemate by any stretch of imagination, though, as Chelsea and Leeds both hit the crossbar in the first half.

Tyler Roberts had a goal ruled out in the eighth minute for offside, whereas Kai Havertz missed a glorious chance early on in the second half for Chelsea.

3 - Chelsea have had more goalless draws in 10 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel (3) than they did in 57 under Frank Lampard (2). pic.twitter.com/kElnYZVrB4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2021

Both goalkeepers, Edouard Mendy and Illan Meslier, also made some key saves as Chelsea and Leeds cancelled each in an entertaining clash to force a share of the spoils.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings for Chelsea:

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

After a fairly straightforward opening stanza, Eduard Mendy was called into action a couple of times in the second, and he did not disappoint. Hisone-handed save to keep out Raphinha's shot was particularly eye-catching.

Edouard Mendy for Chelsea this season:



—31 games

—18 goals conceded

—19 clean sheets pic.twitter.com/b8z2P6ikWj — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 13, 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

The Chelsea captain didn't put a foot wrong in the match. Cesar Azpilicueta also helped out in midfield.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Chelsea's defence didn't always look steady, but Andreas Christensen was a wonderful counterpoint, showing great calm and composure. He also completed 91% of his passes, the most by any starting outfield player.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

The German kept Patrick Bamford in check and always looked to get involved in the attack. Antonio Rudiger even attempted a fabulous long-range shot that was saved by Meslier.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

It was an excellent performance from the Chelsea summer recruit, as Ben Chilwell looked to find his teammates in attack with nice crosses. Defensively too, Chilwell fared well, completing three of five attempted tackles and making four interceptions.

N'Golo Kante - 6/10

Hard-working and enthusiastic as usual, N'Golo Kante, however, lacked quality in his overall game. His lack of confidence in the final third saw him waste a good chance in the first half and then fritter away a nice attacking move in the second.

Jorginho - 6/10

Jorginho was quiet on the day but kept Chelsea moving.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

The 22-year old showed great attacking intent. Christian Pulisic utilised his pace to get forward in attacking positions and looked to create something. A goal or two would've been the icing on the cake.

Hakim Ziyech - 5/10

Hakim Ziyech's quality was clear whenever he was on the ball, but the Morrocan ought to have done more. He failed to create any notable chance in the game and barely saw the ball in the second half.

Mason Mount - 5/10

It was an off-game for the otherwise in-form player who has become Chelsea's new talisman lately. Mason Mount often drifted across the frontline but struggled to stamp his authority in the game.

Kai Havertz - 5/10

The former Bayer Leverkusen ace wasted two good chances, especially one he received early on after the break. Just like Ziyech, Kai Havertz, too, should be doing more and certainly putting those chances away.

Kai Havertz attempted more shots (4) and shots on target (4) than any other Chelsea player vs. Leeds.



He has as many shots on target as the entire Leeds team combined. pic.twitter.com/zGR57DxD9y — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2021

Ratings of Chelsea Substitutes

Reece James - 7/10

Reece James provided some much-needed energy in the final quarter of the game but very nearly scored an own goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10

Callum Hudson-Odoi provided some much-needed fresh legs in the game but couldn't quite make an impact offensively despite getting two half-chances.

Timo Werner - 5/10

There was not much to see from Timo Werner once again, whose only positive takeaway was the half-chance he created for Cesar Azpilicueta after heading a corner.