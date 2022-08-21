Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Jesse Marsch's rampant side register emphatic win against Blues at Elland Road

Leeds United played their hearts out at Elland Road to register a thumping 3-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday (August 21). Goals from Brenden Aaronson (33’), Rodrigo Moreno (37’) and Jack Harrison (69’) saw the Whites take all three points from the contest. This is Leeds’ first win against the Blues since December 2002, when a 16-year-old James Milner scored the winner.

The end-to-end contest was blown wide open when goalkeeper Edouard Mendy failed to clear his lines and was dispossessed by Aaronson inside the box, giving the American an empty net to slot into. Minutes later, Rodrigo doubled the lead with a well-taken header.

Harrison finished from close in the second half to seal a famous win for Jesse Marsch’s men. Chelsea’s misery was compounded late in the game when Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

On that note, here are five talking points from Leeds United’s 3-0 win against Chelsea.

#1. Chelsea issues stem from players not playing in their natural positions

There are several issues in the Chelsea squad that won’t be solved overnight. However, one of the first things Thomas Tuchel has to do is to ensure that players are used in their natural positions.

Conor Gallagher thrived as an attacking midfielder at Crystal Palace and Reece James is one of the finest attacking wing-backs in the game right now. Both were deployed in the unfamiliar position of a central midfielder and a centre-back, respectively.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek would better serve as a physical presence in the midfield next to Jorginho and Mason Mount, while impressing occasionally as the wide forward. He would contribute a lot more if he’s playing centrally than if he plays wing-back.

While it’s understandable that the manager is trying to find different solutions within the squad, players will probably contribute their best if they are played in their natural positions.

#2. Sometimes, it’s good to trust the manager with signings

Football Daily @footballdaily Leeds United THRASH Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road to win their first Premier League game against the blues for 21 years. Leeds United THRASH Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road to win their first Premier League game against the blues for 21 years.🔥 https://t.co/5oQsK3LKbR

A lot has been written about Jesse Marsch and his fascination to have Leeds sign players he’s previously had a connection with. Many players who have had some contact with the Red Bull football group have been linked with a move to England this summer.

Fans and pundits scoffed when the club signed Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams. The two players, who’ve been a part of the Red Bull group previously, were signed by Marsch, their compatriot.

Fast forward to today and it’s clear that the players were signed for their abilities rather than their nationalities or previous club associations. They were crucial to the win against Chelsea, with Aaronson getting on the scoresheet as well.

All critics are busy changing their tunes to now praise the management for backing the manager in the transfer market. Sometimes, you’ve got to trust the manager to bring in players he can trust.

#3. Early blow to Chelsea’s top four hopes

Brenden Aaronson celebrates after scoring against Chelsea.

Chelsea managed to finish in the top four last season and secure Champions League football for 2022-23. This year, however, the competition is looking very strong.

Arsenal have laid down the early marker by coming out of the blocks with intent and clinical precision. Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte are never far behind. Manchester United could solace a few hundred million pounds more to ensure the team starts performing under Erik ten Hag.

This leaves Chelsea with absolutely no room for mistakes. The club can’t afford to fall behind in the race for the top four this early as they might end up spending the entire season chasing the pack. With Roman Abramovich gone, the club needs to qualify for the top continental competition to ensure their financial strength doesn’t weaken.

#4. Leeds United lay down early marker as potential dark horse

Having almost gotten relegated last season, not a lot was expected from Leeds United this campaign. The team did not improve much when Jesse Marsch took over the reins from Marcelo Bielsa and their transfer activities did not inspire many.

However, this Leeds team looks revitalized and ready to disturb the order in the top half of the table. In every game this season, they’ve played with the confidence of a side that’s aiming to finish in a European place rather than one that’s hoping to avoid relegation.

#5. The final days of the transfer market will be crucial for Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly is shown a red card by referee Stuart Atwell.

Chelsea have chased a lot of players this season but have failed to sign many of them - sometimes for reasons beyond their control. They agreed on a fee with Leeds for Raphinha only for the Brazilian to set his sights on moving to Barcelona.

They almost got in Jules Kounde before the manager or the management changed their minds. Matthijs de Ligt was chased but the defender moved to Bayern Munich instead.

With less than half a month to go before the transfer window shuts, there are several gaps in the squad that the club needs to address. Kovacic and Kante’s recurring injuries mean they require an able deputy.

The ‘false 9’ system isn’t working anymore. Is the solution to trust Armando Broja or bring in someone like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? While there’s no one but Reece James who can effectively play as the right-wing-back, should Tuchel trust his Loftus-Cheek or one of the many wingers to play out of position?

There are many questions and the clock’s ticking fast.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit