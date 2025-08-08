Leeds United vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Leeds United will lock horns against AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in a friendly on Saturday. Leeds will conclude their preseason here while Milan will take on Chelsea next week.

The Whites are unbeaten in the preseason thus far and will look to sign off with a win here. They played Villarreal at Elland Road last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. After a goalless first half, Karl Etta Eyong gave Villarreal the lead in the 62nd minute, and Joël Piroe pulled Leeds level five minutes later.

The Rossoneri were last in action against Perth Glory and concluded their tour of Asia with a commanding 9-0 win. Noah Okafor bagged a brace and also picked up an assist. New signing Samuele Ricci also scored his first goal for the club in the second half.

Leeds United vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice thus far, and most notably, they met in the European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1973, which Milan won. Leeds won the preliminary round meeting of the UEFA Champions League 2000-01 season at home, and the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

All three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Whites are unbeaten across all competitions, including friendlies, since March 2025.

AC Milan have kept two clean sheets in four friendlies thus far.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last 10 friendlies, and they have kept five clean sheets in that period.

The Rossoneri have lost just one of their last nine friendly games. They have scored at least two goals in six games in that period.

Leeds United vs AC Milan Prediction

The Whites are unbeaten in their four friendlies thus far, playing out two draws. They have scored eight goals in their last three games, but they have also failed to keep a clean sheet in these games.

New signing Jaka Bijol is unavailable for their Premier League campaign opener against Everton due to a red card from last season, and should play the full 90 minutes here. Lucas Perri, Jack Harrison, and Jayden Bogle are unlikely to start due to injuries.

Milan suffered a narrow loss to Arsenal in their friendly match in Singapore last month, but won their last two friendlies, scoring 13 goals. They will play Chelsea on Sunday in London, so squad rotation will be on their mind in this match.

Christian Pulisic is struggling with an injury and is a major doubt for Massimiliano Allegri. Luka Modric has traveled with the squad and is in contention to make his debut.

Both teams enjoyed a good recent form in the preseason and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-2 AC Milan

Leeds United vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

