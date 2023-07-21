Leeds United vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July 2023

Leeds United are back in action with another match this weekend as they lock horns with French giants AS Monaco in a friendly encounter at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday.

Leeds United vs AS Monaco Preview

AS Monaco finished in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Les Monegasques eased past Real Betis by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leeds United, on the other hand, secured a 19th-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have been relegated to the Championship. The Yorkshire outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Leeds United vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Monaco have an excellent record against Leeds United and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams. Leeds United are yet to win a game against AS Monaco.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in a friendly match in December last year and ended in a comfortable 4-2 victory for AS Monaco.

Leeds United had the worst defensive record in the Premier League last season and conceded a total of 78 goals in their 38 matches in the competition.

Breel Embolo has been prolific for AS Monaco in recent months and scored two goals against Leeds United in the only match that has been played between the two teams.

Wissam Ben Yedder topped the goalscoring charts for AS Monaco last season and scored 19 goals in all competitions in addition to his six assists.

Leeds United vs AS Monaco Prediction

AS Monaco have made steady improvement over the past year but endured a disappointing end to their Ligue 1 campaign. The likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Leeds United have been in poor form in recent months and cannot afford another debacle in this match. AS Monaco are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 AS Monaco

Leeds United vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes