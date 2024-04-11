Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Leeds United take on Blackburn Rovers in the 43rd round of games in the Championship on Saturday (April 13).

Daniel Farke's Leeds are coming off a goalless home draw with Sunderland at the weekend. The Whites would rue their wastefulness in front of goal even as they stayed unbeaten at home in 20 league games this season.

The dropped points mean Farke's side scuppered a chance to take over at the top. They are third in the standings with 87 points from 42 games, a point adrift of the leading pair of Leicester City - who have a game in hand - and Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, John Eustace's Blackburn are fresh off a 5-0 midweek hammering at Bristol City. Following a Tommy Conway first-half brace, Anis Mehmedi put the result beyond doubt in the second half before a Nahki Wells brace completed the coup de grace.

Following the comprehensive defeat, the Rovers are 18th in the points table, with 46 points from 42 games, just three clear of the drop zone with four games to go.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Leeds-Blackburn Championship contest at Elland Road:

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 103 meetings across competitions, Leeds lead Blackburn 48-32.

Leeds have won eight of their last nine clashes with the Rovers, including the last four. Their reverse fixture at Blackburn in December saw Leeds winning 2-0.

The Whites are unbeaten in 22 games across competitions this season, winning 16, with the goalless draw with Sunderland halting a five-game winning run.

The Rovers have just one win in 12 outings on the road, losing eight times.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leeds: D-L-W-D-W; Blackburn: L-D-W-L-D

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

The two sides have had hugely contrasting campaigns. While Leeds are firmly in the running for the Championship title and a direct place in the Premier League, the Rovers potentially face a relegation dogfight.

Leeds' home form has been imperious, as they have gone without a defeat all season. In contrast, the Rovers have been simply horrendous on the road, especially since the turn of the year.

In terms of the head-to-head, Leeds have a clear advantage and have had Blackburn's number recently. Considering all these factors, expect the Whites to return to winning ways with a convincing win.

Pick: Leeds United 3-0 Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips

Tip-1: Leeds to win

Tip-2: Leeds to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Whites have had four clean sheets in their last seven games.)

Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six head-to-head meetings have had at least three goals.)