Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Leeds United will look to snap their three-game losing streak and move out of the relegation zone when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, head into the game on a run of consecutive victories and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Leeds suffered a fresh blow to their survival chances, falling to a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea on Wednesday.

They have now lost their last three games, managing just a point from their last four outings. That has seen them tumble into the relegation places. They now sit 18th in the Premier League standings, level on 34 points with Burnley, who are just outside the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Brighton turned in another performance of the highest quality, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Manchester United last time out.

That followed a comfortable 3-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on April 30. With 47 points from 36 games, Brighton are ninth in the league standings, three points above Crystal Palace, just outside the top half of the points table.

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with both teams picking up 18 wins from their last 12 meetings.

The spoils have been shared on 12 occasions in this period, including their most recent encounter, when both teams settled for a goalless draw.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last three games against Leeds, picking up two wins and one draw.

Leeds head into the weekend winless in their last four games, picking up just one point from a possible 12.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in six of their last seven outings, picking up four wins and two draws .

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Leeds will be without several key players after seeing Daniel James pick up a red card and Stuart Dallas coming off injured against Chelsea. They face a high-flying Brighton side who have hit their stride at the tail end of the season. A thrilling contest could ensue, with the Seagulls narrowly edging out the hosts.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tip 2: First to score - Brighton (Brighton have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten games against Leeds).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav