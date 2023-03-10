Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Leeds United will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on Saturday in another round of the English Premier League campaign.

The home side have endured a rather torrid campaign and have now appointed former Watford boss Javi Garcia to save their season. They were beaten 1-0 by struggling Chelsea in their last league game, falling behind early after the restart and failing to find their way back into the game.

Brighton, meanwhile, are flying under manager Roberto De Zerbi and are now making an audacious push for European football. They thrashed West Ham United 4-0 in their last game, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in a highly clinical performance.

The visitors have picked up 38 points from 23 games this season and now find themselves eighth in the Premier League standings. They will look to continue their good run of results when they take on the Whites this weekend.

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between Leeds and Brighton. The hosts have won 18 of those games, while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 12.

Four of Leeds' five league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Seagulls have picked up 18 points on the road in the league this season. Only the top three teams in the league table have picked up more.

The Whites have scored 29 league goals this season, the second-highest of any team in the bottom half of the Premier League standings.

Javi Gracia's men have picked up five clean sheets in the league this season. Only Southampton (3) have picked up fewer.

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Leeds are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They beat Southampton 1-0 in their last home game and will hope to build on that this weekend.

Brighton, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one game since the turn of the year. They have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six away matches and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last seven matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)

