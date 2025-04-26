Leeds United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28, 2025

Leeds United host Bristol City at Elland Road on Monday in the penultimate round of games in the EFL Championship. The hosts have confirmed a return to the Premier League with two games left.

They carried out a 6-0 demolition of Stoke City in their last match, featuring goals from three different players. Joel Piroe scored four times to end a nine-game goal drought and confirm Leeds' promotion. Daniel Farke's men have their sights set on the 100-point mark as they look to pip Burnley to the league title.

Bristol, meanwhile, are pushing for their first playoff appearance since 2008. They suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Luton Town last time out.

The Robins are fifth in the standings with 67 points and will confirm play-off football with wins in their final two regular season games.

Leeds United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Leeds and Bristol, who trail 27-7.

There have been 10 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Leeds are undefeated in 10 games in the fixture since 2017.

The Robins are without a clean sheet in nine league outings.

Leeds are the highest-scoring side in the second tier this season, with a goal tally of 89.

Leeds United vs Bristol City Prediction

Leeds are on a four-game winning streak after winning one of their previous six outings. They are undefeated at home in the league since September.

Meanwhile, Bristol's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak. They have, however, won just once on the road since November and could lose this one.

Prediction: Leeds 2-0 Bristol

Leeds United vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last seven matchups.)

