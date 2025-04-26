Leeds United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28, 2025

Leeds United host Bristol City at Elland Road on Monday in the penultimate round of games in the EFL Championship. The hosts have confirmed a return to the Premier League with two games left.
They carried out a 6-0 demolition of Stoke City in their last match, featuring goals from three different players. Joel Piroe scored four times to end a nine-game goal drought and confirm Leeds' promotion. Daniel Farke's men have their sights set on the 100-point mark as they look to pip Burnley to the league title.
Bristol, meanwhile, are pushing for their first playoff appearance since 2008. They suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Luton Town last time out.
The Robins are fifth in the standings with 67 points and will confirm play-off football with wins in their final two regular season games.
Leeds United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 45 meetings between Leeds and Bristol, who trail 27-7.
- There have been 10 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.
- Leeds are undefeated in 10 games in the fixture since 2017.
- The Robins are without a clean sheet in nine league outings.
- Leeds are the highest-scoring side in the second tier this season, with a goal tally of 89.
Leeds United vs Bristol City Prediction
Leeds are on a four-game winning streak after winning one of their previous six outings. They are undefeated at home in the league since September.
Meanwhile, Bristol's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak. They have, however, won just once on the road since November and could lose this one.
Prediction: Leeds 2-0 Bristol
Leeds United vs Bristol City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Leeds
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last seven matchups.)