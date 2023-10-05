Leeds United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023 

Leeds United and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 11 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over QPR at the same venue in midweek. Crysencio Sumerville's ninth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Bristol City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 away win over Rotherham United. A dramatic end to the game saw three goals scored in the final 10 minutes. Tommy Conway scored a brace either side of Tyler Blackett's 86th-minute strike, with the match-winner coming in the fifth minute of injury time.

The victory took the Robins to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 15 points from 10 games. Leeds United occupy the final playoff spot, with 16 points to show for their efforts in 10 games.

Leeds United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 42 occasions in the past. Leeds United have been vastly superior with 25 wins to their name, while Bristol City were victorious in eight previous games.

This will be both sides' first meeting since a Championship clash in February 2020 when Leeds United claimed a 2-0 home win en route to gaining promotion as league winners.

Bristol City have won just one of the last 16 head-to-head games, losing 13.

Five of Leeds United's last six league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson is unbeaten in nine of his 11 personal head-to-head games against Leeds United (four wins).

Leeds United vs Bristol City Prediction

Leeds United have bounced back to form in timely fashion and will be aiming for a win here to retain their spot in the top six heading into the international break. The battle for the playoff spots is heating up, with just two points separating fifth from 14th.

One of the teams in the mix is Bristol City, who know that a win would take them above their hosts. Nigel Pearson's side's record on the road this season has been impressive, with only high-fliers Leicester City having claimed maximum points against them.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points in a narrow win.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-0 Bristol City

Leeds United vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals