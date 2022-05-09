Leeds United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th May 2022

Leeds United are set to play Chelsea at Elland Road on Wednesday in the English Premier League.

Leeds United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the league. An early first-half brace from young striker Eddie Nketiah secured the win for Arsenal. Spanish centre-back Diego Llorente scored the consolation goal for Leeds United, who had right-back Luke Ayling sent off in the first-half.

Chelsea, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A second-half brace from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku was cancelled out by late goals from Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao and centre-back Conor Coady for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage, having won three games.

The other game has ended in a draw.

For Leeds United, Brazilian winger Raphinha has been the star; the 25-year old has managed to make 13 goal contributions in the league.

The absence of star striker Patrick Bamford due to injury throughout this season has been a major issue; the England international has made a meagre seven starts in the league.

Chelsea will be glad to see Romelu Lukaku find some form; the Belgium international only has seven league goals this season.

Leeds United vs Chelsea Prediction

Leeds United are in big trouble. After an excellent 2020/21 season, the club is currently 18th in the league, equal on points with 17th-placed Burnley with three games to go. Despite some impressive results since the arrival of Jesse Marsch as manager, Leeds United have struggled to cope with the tough fixture schedule.

Having faced Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two league games, they are now set to face Chelsea. There has been criticism aimed at the club's limited activity last summer, which saw the club sign Daniel James and Junior Firpo. Both players have been hit and miss so far.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. The Roman Abramovich era is almost over, with Todd Boehly set to become the new owner of the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official. Chelsea statement now confirms that “terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the Club”.



It’s the end of Roman Abramovich era. Official. Chelsea statement now confirms that “terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the Club”. #CFC It’s the end of Roman Abramovich era. 🚨🔵 Official. Chelsea statement now confirms that “terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the Club”. #CFCIt’s the end of Roman Abramovich era. https://t.co/fTw5EMdd8p

While changes seem likely behind the doors, there might be some big turnover amongst the playing staff as well. Chelsea have been in poor form of late, and are only one point ahead of 4th-placed Arsenal. Champions League football next season is not guaranteed yet.

Chelsea will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-2 Chelsea

Leeds United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Chelsea

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet- Yes

