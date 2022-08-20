Leeds United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Jesse Marsch's Leeds United outfit at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Chelsea Preview

Leeds United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Southampton last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Leeds United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a surprisingly impressive record against Chelsea and have won 39 out of the 107 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 37 victories.

Leeds United are winless in their last seven games against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming at Elland Road in 2002.

Chelsea won this corresponding fixture by a 3-0 margin last season and have never secured consecutive victories at Elland Road in their history.

Since Leeds United suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea last season, the two teams have experienced identical runs of form in the Premier League.

Since Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of Chelsea, the Blues have managed 19 away victories in the Premier League - only Manchester City have had a better record on the road during this period.

Leeds United are not known for their defensive prowess and have kept only five clean sheets in their last 41 Premier League matches.

Leeds United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have not been at their best so far this season and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount have been impressive so far and will need to step up this weekend.

Leeds United have improved under Jesse Marsch and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture. Chelsea are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Chelsea

Leeds United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes

