Leeds United vs Crewe Alexandra prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

The second round of the English League Cup kicks off this week and will see Leeds United host Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday.

Leeds United did not have the best of pre-seasons as they won just one of their six friendly games.

They are also without a win in the Premier League so far. Leeds United lost 5-1 to Manchester United on the opening day before earning a 2-2 home draw against Everton on Saturday.

Leeds United exited the EFL Cup at this stage last season as they lost to Hull City on penalties. Manager Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping his side can get the win this time and kickstart their campaign.

Crewe Alexandra secured a 1-0 victory over Hartlepool United in the first round of the competition. They are, however, without a win in four League One games so far and are currently on a run of three consecutive defeats.

Leeds United vs Crewe Alexandra Head-to-Head

There have been just nine meetings between Leeds United and Crewe Alexandra in the past. Leeds United have five wins while Crewe Alexandra have won twice. There have been two draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in a League One clash in 2009. Leeds United won the game 3-2.

Leeds United Form Guide (League Cup): yet to play

Crewe Alexandra Form Guide (League Cup): W

Leeds United vs Crewe Alexandra Team News

Leeds United

Diego Llorente remains out with an injury and will miss Tuesday's game. Every other player is fit and available for selection.

Injured: Diego Llorente

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crewe Alexandra

Owen Dale came off injured in the first half of Crewe Alexandra's league game against Portsmouth. He will miss the game against Leeds United. Luke Offord is also set to miss out due to suspension as he received a red card in Crewe Alexandra's last game.

Injured: Owen Dale

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luke Offord

Leeds United vs Crewe Alexandra Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Kristoffer Klaeson; Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo; Kalvin Phillips; Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Helder Costa; Rodrigo

Crewe Alexandra Predicted XI (4-3-3): Will Jaaskelainen; Kayne Ramsay, Terell Thomas, Billy Sass-Davies, Rio Adebisi; Luke Murphy, Shaun MacDonald, Callum Ainley; Benjamin Knight, Mikael Mandron, Chris Porter

Leeds United vs Crewe Alexandra Prediction

Leeds United are without a win so far this campaign and will be desperate to change that on Tuesday. Leeds United have scored in their two games played but have been susceptible defensively and will need to fix that as the season progresses.

FULL TIME: The referee brings the game to a close, with both sides battling out a 2-2 draw at Elland Road pic.twitter.com/cxJM2fVxkE — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 21, 2021

Crewe Alexandra are on a losing streak and have failed to score any goals in their last three games. They will be looking to improve performances and results in upcoming games but the Leeds clash should prove too difficult for them.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-0 Crewe Alexandra

