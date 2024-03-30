Leeds United vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Leeds United host Hull City at Elland Road on Monday (April 1) in the Championship.
The hosts drew 2-2 against Watford last time out. Leeds headed into the break a goal down, before 20-year-old Matteo Joseph came off the bench to score a late equaliser with his first league strike for the club. Leeds are second in the league with 83 points. They are a point behind leaders Ipswich Town and will leapfrog them with a win.
Hull, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Stoke City in their last game, failing to register a shot on target. They are ninth in the points table with 58 points from 38 games.
Leeds United vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Leeds and Hull, who trail 25-16.
- Leeds have lost one of their last nine league games in the fixture.
- Hull have managed one clean sheet in nine games.
- Leeds have the best defensive record in the Championship this season, with a goal concession tally of 30.
- Nine of the Tigers' 16 league wins this season have come on the road.
Leeds United vs Hull City Prediction
Leeds are on a five-game unbeaten streak and are unbeaten in the Championship all year. They have won their last eight home league games.
Hull, meanwhile, are without a win in five games after winning five of their six games. They have performed well on the road recently but could see defeat against an inspired Leeds side.
Prediction: Leeds 2-0 Hull
Leeds United vs Hull City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Leeds
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last eight matchups.)