Leeds United vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Leeds United host Hull City at Elland Road on Monday (April 1) in the Championship.

The hosts drew 2-2 against Watford last time out. Leeds headed into the break a goal down, before 20-year-old Matteo Joseph came off the bench to score a late equaliser with his first league strike for the club. Leeds are second in the league with 83 points. They are a point behind leaders Ipswich Town and will leapfrog them with a win.

Hull, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Stoke City in their last game, failing to register a shot on target. They are ninth in the points table with 58 points from 38 games.

Leeds United vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Leeds and Hull, who trail 25-16.

Leeds have lost one of their last nine league games in the fixture.

Hull have managed one clean sheet in nine games.

Leeds have the best defensive record in the Championship this season, with a goal concession tally of 30.

Nine of the Tigers' 16 league wins this season have come on the road.

Leeds United vs Hull City Prediction

Leeds are on a five-game unbeaten streak and are unbeaten in the Championship all year. They have won their last eight home league games.

Hull, meanwhile, are without a win in five games after winning five of their six games. They have performed well on the road recently but could see defeat against an inspired Leeds side.

Prediction: Leeds 2-0 Hull

Leeds United vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last eight matchups.)