Leeds United vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

The action continues in round four of Championship as Leeds United and Hull City square off at Elland Road on Saturday (August 31).

Leeds picked up a much-needed 2-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium in their previous outing. Before that, Daniel Farke’s men were winless in three matches across competitions, including a disappointing 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup first round on August 14.

However, Leeds will need to be at their best this weekend, as they have struggled at home, winning one of their last seven competitive matches since April.

Meanwhile, Hull were guilty of a lack of sting in attack last weekend, as they drew goalless with Millwall at the MKM Stadium. Tim Walter’s men have been involved in three consecutive stalemates in their opening three Championship matches this season.

Hull are winless in 11 straight games across competitions, losing six, including a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup opening round.

Leeds United vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 55 meetings, Leeds lead 26-16.

Leeds have won one of their last seven competitive home matches, losing four, since winning nine consecutive games between December 23 and April 1.

Hull have lost one of their last five away games in the league, winning two, since April.

Leeds United vs Hull City Prediction

Following an impressive display against Sheffield, Leeds will head to the weekend with confidence as they look to put together a fine run of form. The Tigers, meanwhile, have struggled recently, so expect Leeds to claim all three points.

Prediction: Leeds 2-0 Hull

Leeds United vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)

