Leeds United vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leeds United welcome Leicester City to Elland Road on Monday as the English Premier League continues.

Leeds United come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over high-flying Aston Villa last Saturday in the English Premier League. A hattrick from former Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford secured the win for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

Leicester City, on the other hand, beat Greek side AEK Athens 2-1 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Goals from veteran striker Jamie Vardy and midfielder Hamza Choudhury ensured victory for the Foxes. Sweden international Muamer Tankovic scored the goal for AEK Athens.

Enjoy your weekend and stay safe, Blue Army! 💙#lcfc pic.twitter.com/k56j54PuFY — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 30, 2020

Leeds United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

In 15 previous encounters between the two sides, Leicester City hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2017, in the EFL Cup round of 16. Leicester City beat Leeds United 3-1 courtesy of goals from Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Algeria international Islam Slimani and winger Riyad Mahrez, now at Manchester City.

Advertisement

Veteran attacker Pablo Hernandez scored the consolation goal for Leeds United.

Leeds United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-L-W

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-L-L-W

Leeds United vs Leicester City Team News

Leeds United have a few injury worries. Key midfielder Kalvin Phillips, Spanish centre-back Diego Llorente, midfielder Adam Forshaw and Switzerland international Gaetano Berardi are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente, Adam Forshaw, Gaetano Berardi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Leicester City will be without some key players as well. Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, Portugal international Ricardo Pereira and midfielder Daniel Amartey are all unavailable.

Injured: Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Illan Meslier, Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Ezgjan Alioski, Helder Costa, Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo Moreno, Patrick Bamford

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin, James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Jamie Vardy

Leeds United vs Leicester City Prediction

Leeds United have been one of the teams to watch in the league so far, with their consistently impressive performances under Marcelo Bielsa quickly making them a neutral's favourite. The likes of Patrick Bamford have been in fine form, and with new signings Rodrigo Moreno and Robin Koch settling in, Leeds fans could be set to enjoy this season.

Advertisement

Leicester City, on the other hand, have been unfortunate with injuries. Key players like Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi have been unavailable for some time, and manager Brendan Rodgers has had to stretch his available resources to deal with league and European fixtures.

Leeds United are in fine form, but the Foxes have managed to perform well despite difficult circumstances. A draw could be on the cards at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City

Also Read: Manchester United star Paul Pogba urged to leave the club by Paul Ince