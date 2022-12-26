Leeds United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th December 2022

Leeds United are set to play Manchester City at Elland Road on Wednesday in the English Premier League.

Leeds United come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Philippe Clement's AS Monaco in their most recent friendly game. A brace from Swiss forward Breel Embolo and goals from Portuguese winger Gelson Martins and Senegal international Ismail Jakobs secured the win for AS Monaco. German centre-back Robin Koch and forward Joe Gelhardt scored the consolation goals for Leeds United.

Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 3-2 in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup. Goals from Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez and Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Young Portuguese attacker Fabio Carvalho and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah scored the goals for Liverpool.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage, having won three games.

Leeds United have won one game, while the other one has ended in a draw.

For Manchester City, it is hard to look past Erling Haaland. The 22-year old has already scored an astonishing 18 goals this season in the league.

England international Phil Foden has 10 goal contributions in the league for Manchester City.

Spanish forward Rodrigo has nine goals in the league for Leeds United.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Prediction

Leeds United are currently 15th in the league, two points ahead of 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, who have played a game more. Manager Jesse Marsch has come under scrutiny following a poor start to the league campaign, but has managed to hold on during the World Cup break.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jesse Marsch has given Erling Haaland permission to be injured when Leeds face Man City Jesse Marsch has given Erling Haaland permission to be injured when Leeds face Man City 😂 https://t.co/NRM7zhN6Ko

Few expect them to win against Manchester City, but pressure on Marsch is incredibly high. The Leeds United hierarchy have taken a gamble by not making a move during the World Cup break, and will hope that they don't regret that.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, five points behind league leaders Arsenal. For all their attacking quality, Guardiola's side have looked surprisingly vulnerable at times in defence. However, when you have a striker like Erling Haaland, there is a good chance that in most cases, you will outscore your opponent.

Manchester City will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City

Leeds United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester City

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Erling Haaland to score- Yes

Poll : 0 votes