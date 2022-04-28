Leeds United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Crystal Palace last week and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Cityzens pulled off an impressive 4-3 victory against Real Madrid in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight historical edge over Leeds United and have won 46 out of 117 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds' 43 victories.

Leeds United have lost only two of their last nine home matches against Manchester City, with their previous defeat against the Cityzens at Elland Road coming in 26 years.

Manchester City could potentially complete a Premier League double over Leeds United for the first time in 40 years.

Manchester City won the reverse fixture against Leeds United by a 7-0 margin and have scored more than 10 goals against a single opponent on only three previous occasions.

Leeds United are winless in their last six matches against reigning Premier League champions, with their previous victory coming against Arsenal in 1999.

Leeds United have conceded at least one goal in each of their last nine home matches in the Premier League, with their previous clean sheet coming in November 2021.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have thrived under Pep Guardiola and have been virtually unstoppable at their best this season. The Cityzens can pack a punch on their day and cannot afford a draw this weekend.

Leeds United have experienced a slight resurgence this year and will look to give their opponents a run for their money in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-4 Manchester City

Leeds United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin De Bruyne to score - Yes

