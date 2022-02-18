Leeds United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20 February 2022

Leeds United will be desperate to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone as they host rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Losses to Everton and Newcastle United have severely damaged Leeds United's momentum in recent weeks. They are capable of producing strong attacking performances, as evidenced by their 3-3 draw against Aston Villa about a week ago.

However, Leeds United's defensive frailties have been exposed multiple times this season. Everton cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over them last weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa's men are currently 15th in the Premier League table with 23 points from 23 matches, six ahead of Norwich City in 18th.

Leeds failed to register a shot on target against Frank Lampard's men and will do well to escape with even a point against Manchester United.

When the two rivals met on the opening day of the season, the Red Devils terrorized Leeds. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba picked up as many as four assists as United won the game 5-1. Leeds United will be desperately hoping that things will unfold differently on Sunday.

Manchester United picked up a much-needed win against Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek. They were played out of the park in the first half but came out of the tunnel with a different mindset for the second.

Cristiano Ronaldo channeled his frustrations from the recent goal drought to drive to the edge of the before before lashing the ball home with a ferocious strike. Bruno Fernandes added one more in extra time but the Red Devils should have scored plenty more.

That has been the story of their season under Ralf Rangnick so far. Manchester United have carved out several clear-cut chances but their poor finishing has let them down time and again.

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are heading into a testing set of fixtures. As such, this is a must-win game for them.

Leeds United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have just one win in their last 16 Premier League meetings with Manchester United. It was a 1-0 win in 2002 at Elland Road.

After winning the first game against Leeds United 5-1, Manchester United will be looking to do a league double over Leeds United for the first time since the 1999-00 season.

Manchester United haven't conceded a goal in their last two visits to Elland Road.

Leeds United have the second worst defensive record in the league. They have conceded 46 goals. Only Norwich City have concede more (50).

Leeds United have lost two of their last three Premier League games at Elland Road. That's as many as they lost in their 14 previous league fixtures at home.

Leeds United vs Manchester United Prediction

Leeds United @LUFC 🎙 Marcelo on #LEEMUN : “A classic game is always a challenge that is very motivating. It's going to be precious to witness it.” 🎙 Marcelo on #LEEMUN: “A classic game is always a challenge that is very motivating. It's going to be precious to witness it.” https://t.co/LzTPKCvzxH

It has looked like there is a plan and a system in place at Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick. However, they just need to show a lot more confidence in front of goal and this could be the kind of game that facilitates such a change. Leeds United are notoriously poor in defence.

Despite Manchester United's profligacy, it's difficult to imagine Leeds United taking anything away from this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 Manchester United

Leeds United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith