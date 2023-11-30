Leeds United vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023 

Leeds United will host Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of results at the moment and now have their sights set on automatic promotion. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Swansea City on Wednesday. They fell behind in the opening minute of the game before Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Daniel James all got on the scoresheet to secure the win for the Whites.

Leeds United sit third in the league table with 35 points from 18 games. They are seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Middlesbrough are also playing well at the moment although they remain outside the playoff spots. They thrashed Preston North End 4-0 in their last match with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Isaiah Jones who netted a first-half brace.

The visitors sit 10th in the league table with 27 points so far and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Leeds United vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 101 meetings between Leeds and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won 40 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been 29 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last four.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Leeds are the joint-third-highest scoring side in the English second-tier this season with a goal tally of 31.

The Boro have scored 18 away goals in the English Championship this season, the second-highest in the competition so far.

The Whites are the only side in the Championship this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Leeds United vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Leeds are on a five-game unbeaten streak picking up four wins in that period. They have won their last six games at Elland Road and are slight favorites for the weekend clash.

Middlesbrough have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last five across all competitions. They are winless in their last two away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Leeds United vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

Tip 4 - Daniel James to create more than 3 chances: YES