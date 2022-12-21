Leeds United vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2022

Club football returns to the fold with another round of friendly matches this week as Monaco lock horns with Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side in an important clash at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Leeds United vs Monaco Preview

Leeds United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Real Sociedad to a 2-1 victory in a friendly last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table and have been inconsistent this year. Les Monegasques were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Leeds United vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United and Monaco are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches that have been played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 1995, with Leeds United winning the game by a comprehensive 3-0 margin.

Both matches played between the two teams have featured clean sheets for the winning teams, with Monaco winning the first game by a 1-0 margin.

Both teams have won only two of their last five matches in their respective league competitions and will need to make their mark in this fixture.

Monaco have scored 29 goals in the Ligue 1 so far this season - only Rennes and PSG have outscored them so far in the competition.

Leeds United vs Monaco Prediction

Leeds United proved their mettle against Real Sociedad last week and will look to make the most of their preparations ahead of their Premier League schedule. The home side can pack a punch on its day and is in impressive form at the moment.

AS Monaco EN @AS_Monaco_EN

First goal with the pros



Edan Diop



#EMPASM First startFirst goal with the prosEdan Diop First start ✅First goal with the pros ✅Edan Diop 🔥#EMPASM https://t.co/zsrAonzpNQ

Monaco have a few issues to address at the moment but have plenty of talent at their disposal. The French club has a well-rounded squad and holds an upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Monaco

Leeds United vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes

