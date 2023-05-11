Leeds United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Magpies suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a slight historical edge over Leeds United and have won 40 out of the 99 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 39 victories.

Newcastle United have won seven of their 13 away games against Leeds United in the Premier League - the only opponent against whom they have managed to win more than half their away league games.

Leeds United have both scored and conceded in each of their last 10 Premier League games - the longest such run by any team in the competition since Everton in 2013.

Leeds United have failed to score in their last two matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League - they last played three such games in a row in 1997.

Newcastle United have won four of their last five away games in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in their first 12 such matches of the season.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. The likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes can be effective on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Leeds United have struggled this season and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-4 Newcastle United

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes