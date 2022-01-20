Leeds United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22 January 2022

Leeds United will look to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League as they host Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United produced one of their best attacking displays of the 2021-22 Premier League season to beat West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium last weekend. Jack Harrison scored a brilliant hat-trick for Marcelo Bielsa's men as they moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds beat Burnley in their first fixture of 2022 at home and the team seems to have found their attacking zeal once again. Jack Harrison has scored four goals in his last two Premier League outings. The exciting Raphinha has been in good form too. They will fancy their chances against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United conceded a late equalizer against Watford and ended up sharing the spoils in their latest Premier League encounter. The Magpies have strengthened in January but they remain 19th in the table, just a point clear of Burnley, who have three games in hand over them.

Anything less than a win will compound their misery and Eddie Howe will be hoping that his side's away form gets better as they travel to Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings with Newcastle United, winning two and drawing one.

Leeds United won this exact fixture 5-2 last season. However, Newcastle United haven't lost back-to-back games at Elland Road since 1972.

Leeds United won just three of their first 18 Premier League games this season. But they have won both their games since then.

If Leeds United beat Newcastle United on Saturday, it will be the first time since 1973 that they have won the first three league games in a calendar year.

Newcastle United have just a single win after 20 Premier League games this season. Only West Bromwich Albion have survived relegation after registering just one win in their first 20 games of a Premier League season. The did it in 2004-05.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Leeds United seem to be getting their season back on track. Several of their key players are in good form. Beating West Ham United at London Road is no mean feat and if they can replicate the same levels at Elland Road on Saturday, they should pocket all three points.

Newcastle United's away form has been abysmal this season. They have done a decent job in recent weeks but Leeds United have too much momentum right now to be impeded by the Magpies.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Newcastle United

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

