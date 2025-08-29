Leeds United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Leeds United will host Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. The home side enjoyed a winning return to life in the top-flight earlier in the month as they beat Everton 1-0 on opening day thanks to a late spot kick from debutant Lukas Nmecha.
The Whites, however, endured a horror show in gameweek two as they suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates. They then turned their attention to cup action on Tuesday, where they faced Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the second round of the Carabao Cup and lost on penalties.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, traded tackles with Aston Villa in their opening game and played out a goalless draw with the Villans, failing to find the back of the net despite playing the final 25 minutes of the contest against 10 men.
They then hosted defending champions at St. James' Park last time out and lost 3-2. The Magpies found themselves a man and two goals down early after the restart, but commendably fought back to draw level in the 88th minute before their opponents reclaimed the lead in the 10th minute of extra time.
Leeds United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 100 competitive meetings between the two clubs since the 1920s. Leeds have won 39 of those games while Newcastle have won one more with their other 21 contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in May 2023 which ended 2-2.
- The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.
- The Whites have conceded five goals in the Premier League this term. Only West Ham United (8) have shipped more after the opening two rounds.
Leeds United vs Newcastle United Prediction
Leeds are on a run of back-to-back defeats and will hope their return to home turf this weekend can help kickstart a turnaround. They are, however, considerable underdogs heading into Saturday's game and will have their work cut out if they are to come away with a result.
Newcastle are by far the stronger of the two sides and will only need to avoid complacency this weekend to pick up their first win of the campaign.
Prediction: Leeds United 0-2 Newcastle United
Leeds United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Newcastle
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five league matches)