Leeds United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Leeds United will host Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. The home side enjoyed a winning return to life in the top-flight earlier in the month as they beat Everton 1-0 on opening day thanks to a late spot kick from debutant Lukas Nmecha.

Ad

The Whites, however, endured a horror show in gameweek two as they suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates. They then turned their attention to cup action on Tuesday, where they faced Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the second round of the Carabao Cup and lost on penalties.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, traded tackles with Aston Villa in their opening game and played out a goalless draw with the Villans, failing to find the back of the net despite playing the final 25 minutes of the contest against 10 men.

Ad

Trending

They then hosted defending champions at St. James' Park last time out and lost 3-2. The Magpies found themselves a man and two goals down early after the restart, but commendably fought back to draw level in the 88th minute before their opponents reclaimed the lead in the 10th minute of extra time.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 100 competitive meetings between the two clubs since the 1920s. Leeds have won 39 of those games while Newcastle have won one more with their other 21 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in May 2023 which ended 2-2.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The Whites have conceded five goals in the Premier League this term. Only West Ham United (8) have shipped more after the opening two rounds.

Ad

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Leeds are on a run of back-to-back defeats and will hope their return to home turf this weekend can help kickstart a turnaround. They are, however, considerable underdogs heading into Saturday's game and will have their work cut out if they are to come away with a result.

Newcastle are by far the stronger of the two sides and will only need to avoid complacency this weekend to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Ad

Prediction: Leeds United 0-2 Newcastle United

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Newcastle

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five league matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More